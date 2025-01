Ομελέτα: Αυτό το υγιεινό πρωινό με πρωτεΐνες είναι τέλειο για το χειμώνα

SCRAMBLED OATS 🍫🍌🥜 A quick and easy breakfast for you to try! Such a nice way to change up your oats. Pair with some yoghurt for a higher protein breakfast. Save for later☝🏼 •287 kcals (without yoghurt/toppings) •10g PRO, 48g CHO, 6g FAT •442 kcals (with yoghurt/toppings) •29g PRO, 64g CHO, 10g FAT Serves 1: -40g of oats -80g of banana -1 egg -1 tsp of brown sugar & 1 tsp of cinnamon mixed together -Low kcal oil spray Toppings: -150g of 0% non fat Greek yoghurt -10g of spread of choice -Fresh raspberries -1 tsp of honey -Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust (optional) Method: 1. Mash the banana and mix in the oats, egg, brown sugar and cinnamon. 2. Spray a pan with oil and add the oat mixture. Flatten and spread it down with a spoon. Cook for 3-4 minutes. 3. Then break up the mixture with a spatula and start scrambling it. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until golden brown. 4. Serve with some yoghurt, raspberries, spread of choice, a drizzle of honey and cinnamon toast dust (optional). Enjoy! #scrambledoats #yoghurtbowl #highproteinrecipes #breakfastideas #quickrecipes #cinnamontoast #easyrecipes #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #oats

