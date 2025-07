Πώς θα παγιδεύσεις τα μυρμήγκια και τις κατσαρίδες στο σπίτι σου με ζάχαρη και αλουμινόχαρτο

This simple yet powerful pest repellent will help you reclaim your space without harsh chemicals! *Step-by-Step DIY Pest Repellent: * 1. Mix salt, toothpaste, and grated orange peel in a glass container. 2. Wrap the mixture in aluminum foil to form a tight ball. 3. Poke small holes in the foil to release the repelling scent. 4. Place the ball in areas where pests are common, such as kitchen counters or near trash bins. #fypシ #foryoupage #cleaning #asmr

